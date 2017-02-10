× STEVENSTEVEN | Steve Burns likes a good weepy song, and that’s OK! Don’t we all?

Kevin and Michael could not be more excited to present this interview! Steve Burns, who you know best as Steve from Blues Clues, joins them on the phone. The group talks about all the crazy rumors that came out after he quit the show, his new musical project STEVENSTEVEN (featuring Steven Drozd of the Flaming Lips), songs that can bring a tear to his eye, and a whole lot more!

