Etiquette expert Akilah Easter: Planning is key to a great Valentine's Day

Akilah Easter is a lifestyle expert and etiquette coach. She joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to discuss Valentine’s Day etiquette. They talk about the roles couples have on this holiday, gift ideas, ways to celebrate the holiday if you’re single, and more!

