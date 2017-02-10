× Consumer News: Identity Theft Tricks, Robocalls and Ransomware Threats

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, they discuss 2016 setting a new record for identity thefts, the tricks are criminals are using to do it and ways to protect yourself. Next they examine what the new administration and new FCC chairman might mean for robocalls. Finally, they explore the exploding threat of ransomware where crooks won’t allow you to access your computer and files without paying a ransom.

