Today’s guests include Akilah Easter, Curt Wagner, Tom Appel, and the Sklar Brothers. Bill and Wendy talk about Wendy’s upcoming birthday, Valentine’s Day etiquette, TV, the Chicago Auto Show, a peculiar barber shop technique, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.