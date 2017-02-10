× Automotive expert Tom Appel previews the Chicago Auto Show

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by publisher for Consumer Guide Automotive and CG Daily Drive, and friend of the show, Tom Appel. They talk about some of the more ridiculous cars at the show (that probably aren’t meant to actually be on the roads, attractions at the show, retro looking vehicles, and more.

