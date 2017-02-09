× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/9/17: Twitter, Firefighters, & Secret Bank Accounts

Checking in on the west coast, Steve checked in with CNET Executive Editor, Ian Sherr, to talk about the latest moves in virtual reality, and his ear to the ground in silicon valley. Steve also was shocked to find out that there is a shortage firefighters in Illinois but Minooka Fire Chief Al Yancey is helping to raise and retain those numbers. Ilyce Glink (CEO of Best Money Moves & Publisher at ThinkGlink.com) shared the reason why the economy feels so good along with Twitter’s struggle lately, and Matt Schultz (Sr. Industry Analyst at CreditCards.com) detailed a recent study that found concealed bank and credit card accounts belonging to 12 million Americans.