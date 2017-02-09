× What is the current state of theater in Chicago?

Dep Clapp, the Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theatres, joins Justin to discuss the health of theater in Chicago. Deb talks about Chicago Theater Week, what makes Chicago Theater Week so successful, the state of plays in Chicago, how the storefront theaters are the lifeblood of theater in Chicago, the strength of the theater going audience, the challenges theaters face on a daily basis and what the future holds for the arts in the current political climate.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio