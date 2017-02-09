VIDEO: Andrea Darlas interviews the Lyric Opera’s Leadership team.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Jesus Christ Superstar” makes its triumphant debut on the stage of the Lyric Opera this year! It’s just one of the majestic performances the Lyric has announced for its 2017-18 season, which also includes a musical tribute to Leonard Bernstein and a new- to-Chicago production of “Fellow Travelers”. Sir Andrew Davis returns to conduct three operas next season, beginning with the highly anticipated continuation of Wagner’s RING cycle DIE WALKURE. The new season also includes “Orphee et Eurydice“, an extraordinary collaboration with the Joffrey Ballet. WGN’s Andrea Darlas sat down for an exclusive interview with Sir Andrew David, the Lyric’s General Director Anthony Freud, and the legendary Renee Fleming, who is also the Lyric Opera’s Creative Consultant, to announce the new season!