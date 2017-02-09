× The Opening Bell 2/9/17: How Reviewing The Dodd-Frank Act Will Shape 2017

“Cautiously optimistic” is what many are saying about 2017, and Breck Hanson is no different. Steve sat down with this week’s Thought Leader, Breck Hanson to talk give us perspective on the Dodd-Frank Act, and the 2017 Commercial Real Estate Forecast Conference. Steve also updated us on the latest business headlines from around the world.