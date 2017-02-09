The Mincing Rascals 2/9/17: Handicapping the chances of an Illinois governor named Kennedy
John Williams and Steve Bertrand from WGN Radio and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune mince while handicapping the Illinois gubernatorial race, considering renaming Chicago landmarks, and the fast moving actions being taken in Washington.
John Williams recommends listening to master banjoist Michael Miles
Steve Bertrand recommends watching Shameless (which John no longer recommends)
Scott Stantis recommends reading Krazy: George Herriman, A Life in Black and White
Eric Zorn recommends local musician Gia Margaret