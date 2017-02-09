× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-9-17

What an incredible show we have for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Deb Clapp, the Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theatres about the current state of Chicago theater, Scott Dikkers, the founding editor of The Onion chats about his forthcoming book, “Trump’s America: Buy This Book and Mexico will Pay for It,” burlesque performer Michelle L’amour tells us about her upcoming Valentine’s show, funk and jazz legend Maceo Parker talks about his career and upcoming show at The Promontory and we end the show with a new segment, “I Never,” where the WGN audience shares all the things that they have never done.

