Michelle L’amour is bringing European burlesque to Chicago

Burlesque performer Michelle L’amour makes a return visit to The Download to tell us about her upcoming burlesque show at Untitled. Michelle talks about being a student of the art form, the standard tent poles of burlesque, developing ideas and creating new routines, the competition in the burlesque community, how this special Valentine’s show differs from other shows and bringing a European style of burlesque to Chicago.

