Funk and soul jazz legend Maceo Parker: “I feel lucky everytime I get to perform in Chicago”

Posted 11:16 PM, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:15PM, February 9, 2017
US musician Maceo Parker performs on stage during the Nice's Jazz Festival in Nice, southeastern France. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

US musician Maceo Parker performs on stage during the Nice's Jazz Festival in Nice, southeastern France. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

The great funk legend Maceo Parker joins Justin to talk about his career, his memories of playing in Chicago, coming from a musical family, how he met and came to play with James Brown, what he learned from James Brown, how he evolved as a musician, taking on social and political issues, what makes a great sideman, collaborating with other artists and his show this weekend at The Promontory in Hyde Park.

