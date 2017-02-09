× Funk and soul jazz legend Maceo Parker: “I feel lucky everytime I get to perform in Chicago”

The great funk legend Maceo Parker joins Justin to talk about his career, his memories of playing in Chicago, coming from a musical family, how he met and came to play with James Brown, what he learned from James Brown, how he evolved as a musician, taking on social and political issues, what makes a great sideman, collaborating with other artists and his show this weekend at The Promontory in Hyde Park.

