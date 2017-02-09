× Founding editor of The Onion Scott Dikkers tries to find the humor in Trump’s America

Scott Dikkers, founding editor of the satirical newspaper The Onion, joins Justin to discuss his book, “Trump’s America: The Complete Loser’s Guide.” Scott talks about the origins of the book, how the publisher changed the original title to “Trump’s America: Buy This Book and Mexico Will Pay For It,” the difficulty in creating humor about President Trump, how he came to help start The Onion, the early days of making fun of the news, trying to find other creative people to satirize the news, the early decision The Onion made to not have bylines, when he knew when The Onion was resonating with readers, how far The Onion has come since the beginning and finding the relationship between humor and humanity.

