Famous Dave Brings Books & BBQ… BACK to Sweet Home Chicago!

THE Legendary “Famous” Dave Anderson is coming back to Chicago to share the secrets to the best BBQ and sign his best selling book at the restaurant in Addison this Friday February 10th, AND also be a part of the Illinois BBQ Alliance 5th Annual Winter Smoke at “Joes Live” in Rosemont February 11th. Hear as Dave talks about his roots in Chicago and the great heritage some of our beloved longtime local barbecue spots have had for decades. Listen as Dave takes us all the way back to the beginning, from his first rib shack in Hayward WI to today with locations nationwide where making food fans happy is still Dave’s ultimate goal.

For information on restaurants, locations and menus check out: http://www.famousdaves.com/home

And for the 5th annual IBBQA “Winter Smoke” go to: http://ibbqa.org/