Sterling Douglas, CEO of Chowly Inc. talked to Scott about what happens when you combine restaurant and tech professionals. Chowly was created in Chicago by three serial entrepreneurs focused on providing technology-based restaurant industry solutions at an affordable price.
Chowly Inc.
