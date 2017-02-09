× Binny’s Beverage Depot helps you impress with the perfect libations for this Valentine’s Day

Kristen Ellis, Wine Education and Events Coordinator at Binny’s Beverage Depot, joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with some tips for picking out the perfect wine and spirits that are guaranteed to impress on Valentine’s Day.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3296145/3296145_2017-02-08-195345.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3 ]

Lucien Albrecht Cremant d’Alsace Brut Rose NV $17.99

Tasting Notes: Ripe strawberry and raspberry on the nose. The red fruit carries through on the palate and seamlessly complements herbal notes with a hint of sweetness. It’s bright and vivacious acidity is perfect for the start of the evening but definitely, has enough going on to last through dinner. $17.99

Muga Rioja Reserva 2012 $26.99

Tasting Notes: A great value red, really out-performs for the money. Ripe dark fruit on the nose with hints of baker’s chocolate, spice, pepper, and vanilla. The palate shows well-balanced acidity and tannin with a silky finish. A really good example of careful and thoughtful winemaking.

Churchill’s Late Bottled Vintage Port 2011 $27.99

Tasting Notes: LBV is a great way to experience Vintage Port at a fraction of the cost and 2011 is widely considered to be a stellar vintage for the Duoro region. A deep ruby colored complex wine showing rich, ripe and dried red fruit on the nose. The palate is sweet, round, and generous. A perfect companion to desserts or a box of chocolates.

Oppidan Bourbon Solera Binny’s Handpicked Barrel #153 $59.99

Tasting Notes: A great alternative as a match for desserts and chocolate. The nose on this Bourbon is amazing! Loads of sultanas, vanilla, toffee, dark chocolate, and cinnamon. Big bourbon flavors are married perfectly with oloroso and French oak spice. Big, fat, chewy stewed fruit on the palate with dark chocolate, clove, and anise that linger on a solid finish. With a drop of water, the fruit and sherry notes become more pronounced on the nose. A great value.