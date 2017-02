× Bill and Wendy Full Show 02-09-17

Bill and Wendy cover a great number of topics, including Trump’s response to Nordstrom’s discontinuation of the Ivanka Trump brand, the alarming message in a popular book-turned-movie with Dean Richards and Dr. Phil’s remarks to a misbehaved 13-year-old girl. To conclude the show, the duo finds out from Dr. Adam Bennett what actions are being taken to make football a safer sport.