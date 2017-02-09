× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Breck Hanson

Breck Hanson is the Vice Chairman and former head of Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank. His seasoned industry perspective has been groomed by leading through the ups and downs of the industry. One of the major industry shakeups was the Dodd-Frank Act implemented in 2010, but now it is being reviewed under the new White House Administration. Breck sat down with Steve to talk about what exactly this Act does for consumers and bankers as we all await the changes. Breck also shared his outlook on 2017 after leading this year’s Commercial Real Estate Forecast Conference.