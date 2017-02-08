× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/8/17: Fiduciaries, Skate Parks, & True Love

One of the big warnings that Terry Savage shared with Steve Bertrand was about the changes of fiduciary regulations in the US. Many people are unaware of the details and Terry emphasized that the major shift should be looked at closely. Andrew Herrmann of DNA Info shared his “Openings & Closings” touching on a new skate park/event space, Frank Sennett of Crains Chicago, previewed the concert schedule for the Cubs this summer, and Dr. Fred Nour, author of “True Love: How to Use Science to Understand Love” told us how love smells…