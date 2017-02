× Why We “Hang Up” A Phone and Other Expressions You Have to Explain to Young People

If you think about it, young people ending a phone call have never had to hang up a receiver but we still refer to it as hanging up. That’s just one phrase Nick Digilio and listeners discuss from this list of “15 Common Expressions Younger Generations Won’t Understand.”

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)