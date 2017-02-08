WGN Radio trains for the ALA Fight For Air Climb

Part of the fun after signing up for the American Lung Association Fight For Air Climb on Sunday, March 5 is the training, especially when you’re on a team. And at WGN Radio, we have a lot of fun!

Join the WGN Rado team or create your own. There’s no pressure to climb all four of the Presidential Towers: do what you can. You’ll walk away feeling great about yourself with a participation medal to boast – and you’ll be making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by lung disease. And remember: “No matter how slow you go, you are still lapping everybody on the couch…” or at their desks.

See our training photos and register for the Fight for Air Climb!
 

