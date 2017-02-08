× Top Five@5 (2/8/17): Bon Jovi is back on tour, Sen. Warren isn’t happy with Sen. McConnell, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 8th, 2017:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren explains to CNN why she read a letter written 30 years ago by Coretta Scott King during the confirmation hearing of Sen. Jeff Sessions, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defends President Trump’s tweets about Nordstrom, a small town in Oklahoma is living a real world version of “Footloose,” Bon Jovi is looking forward to his next tour, and Jimmy Kimmel breaths life into “Trump TV.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3296147/3296147_2017-02-08-195847.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

