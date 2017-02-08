× The Pickwick Theatre Classic Film Series is Screening Vertigo This Thursday…

Nick Digilio welcomes Matthew Hoffman, programmer of the Pickwick Theatre Classic Film Series, to preview this Thursday’s two screenings of Vertigo.

Plus details about an upcoming collaboration with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Matthew’s upcoming “Movies about Movies” series at the Park Ridge Public Library!

