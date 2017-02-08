× The Opening Bell 2/8/17: Are You Financially Ready For Marriage?

Many people are getting ready for the most romantic day of the year and that might lead to popping the question. Steve talked with Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley, Pat Cutilletta, about the best practices before, leading up to, and after marriage. An easy and clean transition is also important to the City of Chicago as Steve chatted with Sam Bingham, Coordinator at Chicago Area Clean Cities to discuss the electric vehicle program 7 Midwest states will be rolling out this year.