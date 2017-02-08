× The Carry Out 2-7-17: “Doesn’t President Trump have an adjective adviser in the White House? Stop using the word ‘sad’ for everything?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Betsy DeVos being confirmed as Education Secretary, President Trump going after Chicago’s violence, the possibility of a one-day women’s strike, MelaniaTrump suing a tabloid for defamation, Vizio having to pay 2.2 million dollars in fines for illegally collecting user data from Smart TV’s, Northwestern losing a tough game to the Illini, the Blackhawks preparing for their showdown against Minnesota, the Tribune reporting that John Paxson and Gar Forman’s jobs are safe and Illinois lawmakers introducing a bill to create a “Barack Obama Day.”

