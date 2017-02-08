U.S. President Donald Trump listens as he meets with county sheriffs during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration will return to court Tuesday to argue it has broad authority over national security and to demand reinstatement of a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries that stranded refugees and triggered protests. (Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 2-7-17: “Doesn’t President Trump have an adjective adviser in the White House? Stop using the word ‘sad’ for everything?”
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Betsy DeVos being confirmed as Education Secretary, President Trump going after Chicago’s violence, the possibility of a one-day women’s strike, MelaniaTrump suing a tabloid for defamation, Vizio having to pay 2.2 million dollars in fines for illegally collecting user data from Smart TV’s, Northwestern losing a tough game to the Illini, the Blackhawks preparing for their showdown against Minnesota, the Tribune reporting that John Paxson and Gar Forman’s jobs are safe and Illinois lawmakers introducing a bill to create a “Barack Obama Day.”
