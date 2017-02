× Svengoolie: Godzilla, Freddy Krueger and Drawing The Ire of Lo Pan Fans

Nick Digilio welcomes the great Rich Koz aka Svengoolie!

In this conversation they discuss February being Godzilla month on the show, why Sven will be featured in an upcoming Robert Englund/Freddy Krueger documentary and how he earned the ire of Lo Pan fans!

