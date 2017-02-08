× Sen. Dick Durbin says Sen. Warren “stepped over a line that is often stepped over in the Senate”

Sen. Dick Durbin joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about Sen. Elizabeth Warren being censured on the floor of the Senate during a debate on the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions and explain why Sen. Sessions shouldn’t be the next Attorney General of the United States.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3296141/3296141_2017-02-08-194541.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

