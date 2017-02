× Michael Steele: President Trump tweeting about Nordstrom “is the new norm”

Political analyst and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to weigh in on President Trump’s tweet blasted Nordstrom’s decision to stop selling his daughter Ivanka Trump’s brand.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3296139/3296139_2017-02-08-194339.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

