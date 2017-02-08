× ‘Kings and Queens: Pinball, Imagists and Chicago’ comes to the Elmhurst Art Museum

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Jenny Gibbs, Executive Director of the Elmhurst Art Museum, to talk about this exciting new exhibit. They talk about the generational looks to pinball machines, the work of Ed Paschke and Roy Parker, Chicago’s history with American pinball, and much more.

