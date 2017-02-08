Illinois Education Secretary Beth Purvis (Pres photo from the governor's office) × Education Secretary Beth Purvis tells Claypool to ‘look in the mirror’ Illinois Education Secretary Beth Purvis (Pres photo from the governor's office) Illinois Secretary of Education, Beth Purvis, joins The Steve Cochran Show in response to the letter that Forrest Claypool sent home with all Chicago public school children. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3295555/3295555_2017-02-08-105055.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3792.mp3