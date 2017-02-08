× Dr. John Duffy: “Too often, parents are trying to take control, when kids just need an ear”

Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about communicating with your children, ‘owning your space’, and more.

