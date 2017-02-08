× Decorate your own Valentine’s Day cheesecake at Eli’s class

DUNNING — For anyone trying to decide whether a handmade craft or a decadent treat would make a better Valentine’s Day gift, Eli’s Cheesecake Company is offering a chance to score both at the same time.

The bakery and cafe, 6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, will open up its kitchen on Feb. 13 for a cake-decorating class courtesy of the chefs behind one of Chicago’s most famous desserts.

For $20 each, participants will get their own 6-inch yellow cake with a vanilla cream filling, according to cafe manager Kristina Sprengel. They’ll be guided on how to adorn the cake with pink rosette-style frosting, with a pair of fondant hearts laid on top.

