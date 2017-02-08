Chicago Blackhawks' Marian Hossa (81) of Slovakia, battles Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16) for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 20, 2016, in Chicago. Minnesota won 3-2 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Blackhawks Crazy: The Brady(s) of Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks' Marian Hossa (81) of Slovakia, battles Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16) for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 20, 2016, in Chicago. Minnesota won 3-2 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
In Episode 14 of Season 2 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen and Scott King get you caught up on everything Hawks as their current road trip rolls into Minnesota. They ask the question…who’s the Tom Brady of Chicago sports? Hint…there are two of them.