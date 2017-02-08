× As America Explodes Jones and Mike head for the hills!

Drinking and M-80s notwithstanding Jones prepares for his annual “mancation” as he tells Mike about a childhood experience that has caused him to shun fireworks forever. Mike bemoans the gluttonous nature of the holidays and the Superbowl; and Jones talks about taking candy/cookies from babies. Closing out the show the guys discuss a man takes his own life in front of festival attendees.

Show Highlights:

01:08 – Mike feels that people lose their mind on weekends.

09:30 – Jones and Mike discuss fireworks videos and Jones details an experience from his youth that likely lead to his hatred of fireworks.

19:53 – Mike talks about the glutinous attitudes that surround the holidays, and

Jones talks about withholding cookies from homeless children.

35:30 – Jones and Mike talk about a man killing himself in front of a festival crowd.