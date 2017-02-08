As America Explodes Jones and Mike head for the hills!
Drinking and M-80s notwithstanding Jones prepares for his annual “mancation” as he tells Mike about a childhood experience that has caused him to shun fireworks forever. Mike bemoans the gluttonous nature of the holidays and the Superbowl; and Jones talks about taking candy/cookies from babies. Closing out the show the guys discuss a man takes his own life in front of festival attendees.
Show Highlights:
01:08 – Mike feels that people lose their mind on weekends.
09:30 – Jones and Mike discuss fireworks videos and Jones details an experience from his youth that likely lead to his hatred of fireworks.
19:53 – Mike talks about the glutinous attitudes that surround the holidays, and
Jones talks about withholding cookies from homeless children.
35:30 – Jones and Mike talk about a man killing himself in front of a festival crowd.