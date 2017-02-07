× Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, sending in the troops to Chicago, workers’ compensation reform and more.

Rich and Jason host their SCOTUS panel, Professor Carolyn Shapiro, Co-Director of the Institute on the Supreme Court of the United States, Andy DeVooght, partner at Loeb & Loeb and Professor Ronald Rotunda from Chapman University School of Law to discuss Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.

Rich and Jason then welcome Mark Denzler, Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, Jay Shattuck, Illinois Chamber of Commerce and David Menchetti, Cullen, Haskins, Nicholson & Menchetti, to discuss breaking news regarding Illinois workers’ compensation reform.

Next, National Center for Public Policy Research’s Horace Cooper then discusses Trump’s threat to “bring in the Feds” to solve Chicago’s crime crisis,

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Rich & Jason analyze breaking news involving the Chicago Bears, a Hamilton Ponzi scheme, Bethany Fraenkel and more.