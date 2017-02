× The Opening Bell 2/7/17: Proper Preparation For The Inevitable

On the February 7, 2017 episode of The Opening Bell, Steve found a slightly unsettling survey from Caring.com about 6 in 10 adults have yet to set up a will. Caring.com Vice President, Katie Roper joined Steve to detail the study. Looking forward in the short term, Valentines Day is right around the corner and Steve discussed the commercial holiday coming up with the President of Fannie May, Steve Druckman.