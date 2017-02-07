× The Midwest Independent Film Festival: ‘Halfway’

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Mike McNamara, Co-founder and Executive Director for the Midwest Independent Film Festival, and actress Amy Pietz, who you’ve seen on ‘The Office’, ‘Caroline in the City’, and more. The group talks about this months film at the fest, ‘Halfway’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.