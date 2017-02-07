× The Carry Out 2-6-17: “It may be time for President Trump to stop ripping on the media and just plug the leaks in his own house.”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump accusing the media of not reporting terrorist attacks, The New York Times piece saying that President Trump watches cable news all day and staffers can’t find light switches, the confirmation train continuing for President Trump’s Cabinet, Chicago Public Schools announcing they are cutting 46 million dollars in textbooks, the Indiana State Senate signing off on a cursive bill, a meteorite landing in Lake Michigan, the New England Patriots defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, former Bears Martellus Bennett skipping a trip to the White House, the Bulls continuing their West Coast swing and a lungfish at the Shedd Aquarium being euthanized.

