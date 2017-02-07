× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Uber is working on flying cars!

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about Uber investing in researching flying cars, Youtube getting in on the live streaming craze, and more.

