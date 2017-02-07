× Kane, Toews Draw Inspiration From Patriots’ Super Bowl Victory

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

When the Blackhawks watched the instantly classic Super Bowl 51 together on Sunday in Dallas, they weren’t just entertained like the rest of us, they were inspired.

“It was amazing,” said Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane. “It’s pretty impressive. Not only [with] what [Tom Brady has] done in his career, but the way he won the last one, being down 28-3.

The Buffalo, New York native has no trouble crediting Brady’s accomplishments.

“I think when you’re watching that as an athlete too, it’s a lot of motivation. Even though I call myself a Bill’s fan, it’s hard not to like Tom Brady and what he’s done in his career there with the Patriots.

“It was an amazing game to watch. I think we had a lot of fun, we watched it together. Even some of the Europeans who may not have liked football too much come out of the game saying they liked the game.

“The way it went, it was almost like [it] was kind of written beforehand, almost a storybook type of ending there. I think when we’re watching it as a team, it’s motivation for us to not be satisfied with what we’ve done in here winning three, they’ve won five, it’s pretty impressive.”

According to Hawks captain Jonathan Toews, the team felt the same motivation watching the Patriots’ come-from-behind victory Kane described.

“We kind of asked each other if we felt that same excitement after the game. We’ve had a couple of our team get togethers watching the game together the last couple years. I remember when they won it a couple years ago against Seattle as well, it was the same thing.

“Not that you don’t think about it throughout the year and especially when you get to the playoffs, but to be a spectator, to be a fan, and have that vantage point… I kind of said the same thing watching the Cubs back in the fall, you get that feeling that you want to be on the other end, you want to be on the playing field and be the one who’s playing and creating those exciting moments for the fans too. Like Kaner said, definitely lights that fire again and makes you think about it.”

Follow Blackhawks Crazy on Facebook for everything Hawks!