Steve Dale's Other World: Co-Founder of FlyOtto Rod Rakic

Americans like to fly, and as the prices become a bit more affordable, more of us are looking at the sometimes not-so-friendly skies. And corresponding, business travel is on the rise. But the experience can be stressful for a myriad of reasons, from TSA lines to over-sold airplanes.

Rod Rakic, a FAA commercial rated pilot, volunteer Civil Air Patrol officer, and co-founder of FlyOtto says a huge factor to why air travel can be so stressful is because most travelers are just told what to do and where to go without any explanation. So, I asked Ron to tell us where to go and what to do to make our travel lives easier.

He offers lots of tips. One idea is to take a private plane for short trips, using airports you otherwise might not have considered. It’s not nearly as crazy costly as you might think.