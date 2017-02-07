× Prof. Lewis Ashwall: We’re not talking Atlantis, but perhaps there is a lost continent

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone, all the way from South Africa, by Professor Lewis Ashwall. Professor Ashwall and his team recently made a discovery in an Indian Ocean island that suggests there is an ancient lost continent under it. He joins Bill and Wendy to tell them all about it.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.