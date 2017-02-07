× Political analyst Dave Lundy: “Most Republicans are absolutely outraged that Vladimir Putin is being compared to the U.S. by President Trump”

It’s the beginning of the week so that means it’s time for political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy to join Justin for another terrific edition of Touché. Tonight, Chris and Dave recap the big political stories of the week including a Washington judge ruling against President Trump’s immigration order, President Trump saying the media doesn’t want to cover terrorism, President Trump not distancing himself from Vladimir Putin and what is and what is not “Fake News.”

