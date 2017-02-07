× Patti Vasquez (Music Monday 2/6/2017) | Dave Halpern (4G Entertainment), Paul Farahvar, Ald. John Arena, and music from Bubbles Brown!

Owner of The Owl, Estelle’s, aLiveOne and more Dave Halpern joins us to discuss his amazing career and influence in Chicago as well as ownership of some of the best 4am bars in the city. We also have Alderman John Arena to discuss the happenings around Jefferson Park with Paul Farahvar riding sidecar and some of the best music in the city with BUBBLES BROWN!

All this and more on tonight’s show!