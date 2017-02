× Montrose Point ranked top birding spot in state

CHICAGO — What’s the top birding spot in Illinois?

It’s right in Chicago, according to bird experts.

Dozens of birders in the Illinois Birders Exchanging Thoughts voted in a survey organized by Oliver Burrus, who said almost half picked Montrose as the top birding spot. Other Chicago spots in the top 10 include Jackson Park (sixth) and Lake Calumet (seventh).

