Illinois center Maverick Morgan (22) and Northwestern forward Vic Law (4) reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Highlights: Northwestern vs. Illinois – 2/7/17
Illinois center Maverick Morgan (22) and Northwestern forward Vic Law (4) reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Highlights: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini – February 7, 2017