“Elton Jim” Turano spots his first Illinois license plate with the disastrous new design, and reveals the name of the “babushka lady” in the famous Mary Tyler Moore TV montage

In this 38th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano encounters a car in traffic displaying the new Illinois license plates with the “cluttered and cliched” design and hilariously points out some key elements were forgotten. And in the “Pop Culture Club” with Emily Armanetti, he remembers Mary Tyler Moore and learns the name of the mysterious and angry “babushka lady” in the show’s opening montage!