Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump's executive immigration ban at O'Hare International Airport on January 29, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
US President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. / AFP / Joshua LOTT (Photo credit should read JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
ABC’s Alex Stone Sets The Scene For The 9th Circuit Court Of Appeals Hearing
ABC’s Alex Stone talks to Roe and Anna about the upcoming 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing tonight surrounding the suspension of President Trump’s Immigration Ban.