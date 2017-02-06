× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/6/17: Work Politics, Twitter Bots, & Potatoes…?

The busiest advertising day of the year is over and local card game creator, Cards Against Humanity, has the city buzzing due to their Super Bowl advertisement. Steve talked with Jim Dalke and Karis Hustad of Chicago Inno about the status of Uber in the Illinois, along with a popular food delivery company. Randi Shaffer of The Chicago Tribune stopped by to tell Steve about the latest social media from the weekend, and Phillippe Weiss of Seyfarth Shaw at Work to discuss the day to day office changes that come with the presidential shift.